B'luru airport launches facilities for differently abled

The Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday unveiled new facilities for the differently abled at Terminal 1 in the wake of increasing grievances about accessibility.

The new amenities are designed to assist persons with reduced mobility (PRM) and those with invisible disabilities (physical, mental, or neurological conditions that are

not visible from the outside), the officials told Metrolife.

Kiosks that are wheelchair-compatible and easily accessible to the visually impaired, Braille menu cards at the F&B outlets, and a virtual help desk for people with hearing and speech impairments are some of these amenities. The airport has also introduced the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative. “Any passenger can ask for a sunflower band or a badge at the help desk without any justification and the staff will know that the passenger needs assistance,” shared Sathyabhama K, head of service quality, training and standards.

Helpline numbers for wheelchair assistance will be displayed at reserved drop-off points for PRMs. The service existed but people weren’t aware of it, says Sathyabhama.

Moreover, 10 staff members have been trained in International Sign Language and more will be trained in the coming weeks. “This is a continuous process of sensitising the airport staff, including CISF members,” she informs.