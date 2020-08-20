Campaign for two-language policy trends on Twitter

A campaign demanding a two-language policy for Karnataka is trending on Twitter.

Using the hashtag #WeWantTwoLanguagePolicy, the campaign seeks a policy similar to the one followed in Tamil Nadu and the Hindi states. Abhi Gowda, film director, activist, writer and member of a group called ‘Naavu Dravida Kannadigaru, We Are South Indian,’ says, “Activists are meeting on Zoom and planning to meet the chief minister, education minister and others.”

The New Education Policy 2020 has triggered language debates in the south, and Tamil Nadu has rejected the three-language policy. Tamil Nadu will continue with its two-language policy.

The objective of Kannada groups is to get Articles 343 to 351 amended as they privilege Hindi over other languages, Abhi Gowda says.

Ganesh Chetan, convenor of Kannada Grahakara Koota, says, “The NEP insists on a mandatory third language, which is a backdoor entry for Hindi.”Two languages should be mandatory and the third should be optional, he says. “We want Article 343 to 351 to be amended in the Constitution. We are also in support of Tulu, which should be a scheduled language,” he says.

Arun Javagal, member of Banavasi Balega, says the three-language formula has been in force since 1968. “It states that non-Hindi speakers will learn Hindi, along with English and the regional language, while Hindi speaking citizens will learn Hindi, English and a modern Indian language,” he says.

But the Hindi-speaking states have not kept their promise, he says: “Children study only five subjects there while we have to study six.”

For 70 years, Hindi has been given a special status. Article 351 implies that it is the duty of the government to promote Hindi, and so whatever is done to promote the language is considered Constitutional. “Language activists are demanding an amendment to this,” he says.

Raghu M P, member of Karunada Yodharu, says, “We respect Hindi as a language, but Kannada deserves the same respect.”

The Twitter campaign, which began on Wednesday, was followed by a counter hashtag #StopKannadaImposition, which Abhi Gowda says was “triggered by some cunning minds.” Ganesh Chetan feels the campaign is just a political counter to the Kannada campaign. “Genuine Tulu activists do not indulge in such hate mongering,” he says.

Support for drive

The two-language campaign has garnered support from MPs G C Chandrashekar and Prajwal Revanna, former MLA YSV Datta, actor Vasishta Simha, film director-producer Simple Suni and actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy.