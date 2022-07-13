Circle named after Shivarajkumar

Residents of Manyata Residency, a layout in Thanisandra, named a circle after actor Shivarajkumar to mark his 60th birthday on Tuesday.

The Kannada actor moved to the neighbourhood in 2007. His house is named Muthu, in memory of his father and thespian Dr Rajkumar, whose original name was Muthuraj.

“We were looking for popular signages in the layout. It was the right time to honour Shivarajkumar as he is involved in all activities of the layout,” Sudha Sukumaran, treasurer of the Manyata Residency Nivasigala Kshema Abhivrudhi Sangha (RWA), told Metrolife.

Sudha said the actor had been at the forefront to make the neighbourhood better. “We have faced huge traffic problems because this is a software hub and work on the Outer Ring Road is going on. There aren’t many exits from the tech park area. We have had jams at every cross. We wanted to understand how to deter the traffic coming into the layout. Shivarajkumar was kind enough to join us in our protest,” she says.

The residents love Shivarajkumar’s simplicity. “We often see him walking in the layout. He is down to earth,” said Sudha. Since the layout isn’t a BBMP property, the RWA didn’t have to take any permission. “It’s a well-known landmark inside the layout and was called the fountain or stone circle. The structure is made of stone,” said Sudha.