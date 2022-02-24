Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

The recent incidents involving two youngsters, who got stranded on trekking sites in Kerala and Karnataka and were rescued by professionals, have turned the spotlight back on people exploring prohibited routes or unknown zones without a guide.

Outdoor experts in Bengaluru urge people to not take unnecessary risks. Within the state, they say you can choose from the trails listed out on the Karnataka Eco Tourism website or book an outing with well-reviewed trekking companies. This will ensure the presence of a local person or a forest guide, who are well-versed with the terrain.

These incidents are worrisome because the demand for local adventure activities has shot up significantly since the third Covid outbreak eased, says Mahesh Nandeeshaiah, who runs Avathi Outdoors.

“Trekking is seen by many as a casual adventure activity, something that can be pursued alone without sufficient exposure,” Mahesh points out the misconception that leads beginners into troublesome situations.

Clement Dominic of Bangalore Mountaineering Club says that while such mishaps are few and far between, it is a matter of luck that these people were able to establish contact with friends, family, or forest officials and enlist help. Most trekking or mountaineering sites have poor to zero network connectivity, he reasons.

Don’t get carried away by survival stories as shown in films, Gaurav J, founder of Let’s Play Climbing, cautions and calls for self-regulation and risk assessment. “If people run down a steep monolith like the Savandurga (off Magadi Road), they will possibly fall and break their bones,” he explains.

“Anything related to outdoors is beset with immense risk and must not be taken for granted,” Naresh Raju of Outdoors Beckon says and urges people to plan irrespective of whether the route is heavily frequented or unexplored.

Make an informed choice

A day hike, a monsoon trek or a night camping — preparation for each varies. Citing an example, Naresh says, “Trekking deep into a thick jungle during summer is a bad idea because of the plausibility of forest fires.”

Going on a monsoon trek-cum-camping beyond three days is not advisable because you may run out of food resources and fuel, he adds. Climbing boulders during rains is absolutely dangerous, adds Mahesh.

“If you are camping overnight, choose a site that is relatively open and not located near a dense bush because neither will you be able to see the threat (wild animals) nor will they,” Naresh says in the context of minimising the human-animal encounters.

Look up popular travel blogs, which mention in detail whether the trek is easy, moderate or extreme. They also talk about whether kids should be brought along, the risks involved, and the best time to visit.

Once the plan is locked, share your location details and probable duration with friends, family or locals.

“In case they don’t hear back from you after a stipulated time, they can start looking for you or getting you help,” says Gaurav.

Wearing full-sleeve T-shirts, full pants, closed footwear, and carrying water is essential. But equally important is to pack a first-aid box with cotton, crepe bandage, painkillers, water to sterilise the wounds, electrolytes and sugar candies.

A head torch is a must during night treks to watch out for the nocturnal animal movement. A GPS device, portable compass, an instant body warmer pouch, and a camping stove are other things regular trekkers can invest in.

Be alert

* If you spot animal footprints and poop enroute, stay off as it could be frequented by the wildlife, says Clement. “Trampled or damaged grasses and plants can give similar clues about the path,” he has learnt from locals.

* Do not disturb beehives.

* Ran out of water? Follow the sound of a water stream, which will be downwards.

* Follow the routes already etched out naturally or by authorities.

* What should you do if you lose the way or sight of your group? It’s advisable to carry a whistle and blow it to call for help. “If there are no humans in greater proximity, walk to the highest (vantage) point,” says Naresh. One, it will give you a sense of where you are, where the next village is. Two, you can signal for help with multi-coloured torch lights, colourful clothes, or light a fire. Be aware of which direction the sun was when you started or before you lost way. This can help you reorient and find a way out, adds Naresh.

Recent Hilltop mishaps

On February 20, Nishank Sharma, a 19-year-old studying in Bengaluru, fell into a 300 ft gorge on Brahmagiri Rocks in Nandi Hills while trekking alone. He was rescued by an Indian Air Force chopper.

On February 7, R Babu, a 23-year-old from Kerala fell into a crevice 200 feet lower than the summit at Kurumbachi hills in Kerala’s Malampuzha while descending. He was rescued after 45 hours by the Indian Army. Trekking on that hill is prohibited.

According to reports, both of them have been booked for trespassing.