<p>At the United Nations General Assembly held in New York, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s statements on world politics take the central stage. As he addressed the assembly, he mentioned the disruptions he faced while he and First Lady Melania Trump entered the UN headquarters, stating the escalator malfunctioned. As they proceeded towards the escalator, it stopped midway, and them and their aides sought out to take the stairs. </p><p>As Trump took to the dais for his speech, the teleprompter stopped working, which urged him to share his remarks without it due to its glitch. </p>.Trump calls India, China ‘primary funders’ of Russia’s war in Ukraine over oil buys.<p>In the speech, he mentioned how the United Nations had a bad escalator and teleprompter. "I can only say that whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," he said. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," as he read from his printed notes.</p>.<p>A UN official later shared the the teleprompter was operated by White House's own. "The UN teleprompters are working perfectly," said UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock.</p><p>The UNGA session saw attendance of 193 members, where the US President earlier said that despite reassurance from the UN, it does not support US-led peace efforts. "The United Nations wasn't there for us," he stated, alongside his claims of ending seven wars, holding diplomatic talks with their leaders to ensure peace, and questioned the purpose of the UN at the meet.</p><p><em>(with agency inputs)</em></p>