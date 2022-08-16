Ex-CM Siddaramaiah’s speeches, letters now out as a book

A book compiling over 500 speeches, letters and statements by former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is out. It was launched at his 75th birthday bash in Davanagere recently.

Journalist and author Girish Kote from Bengaluru has put together and edited ‘Samara Senani’ (published by Akshara Mandala Prakashan).

A statement from the leader of the opposition condemning the hijab row inspired Kote’s book. In March, Siddaramaiah had said seers and Hindu women cover their heads with fabric and sarees respectively. Muslim students wearing headscarves that match the colour of school uniform must be allowed to study and write exams.

“The statement was misinterpreted. Many seers and supporters from his group backed out and demanded him to apologise. Siddaramaiah’s intention was different but some people drew wrong meanings from his statement,” Kote told Metrolife.

“His followers should understand his social and cultural views or his stance on economy and state’s power,” Kote said.

He doesn’t know if Siddaramiah has read the book but those who have, they say it throws light on Siddaramaiah’s stance on issues like the Cauvery river dispute, and the Mekedatu dam controversy and the GST debate.

From accessing Siddaramaiah’s speeches and letters to gathering news clippings and videos about him, the research took three months.

Kote feels Siddaramaiah is an engaging orator, who draws references from folklore. “He is an output of socialist movements. He has come through the peasant, and Dalit workers movements. This (knowledge) helps him pinpoint the flaws of his rivals,” Kote said.

The book covers Siddaramaiah’s speeches on social justice, APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee), destablisation and others made in the last three years.

The English translation of the Kannada book of 98 chapters is in the works.

Available for Rs 600 in bookstores and online.