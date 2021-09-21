How to spot Alzheimer’s: Tips from Nimhans chief

The risk of Alzheimer’s goes up after the age of 65, and with increasing longevity, Bengaluru is witnessing more cases.

According to Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), the number of persons with dementia is likely to go up from today's numbers to one and half times by 2025 and three times by 2050. She spoke to Metrolife on World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21) about what triggers the condition and what can be done to prevent and treat it.

What are the symptoms to watch out for?

The most common form of the disease is late onset Alzheimer’s. This occurs in people who are 65 or above. This may or may not run in families. It is not clear why some people develop it and some others do not. In rare cases, Alzheimer’s can affect persons in their 40s and 50s. Patients with early onset Alzheimer’s are more likely to have typical brain changes linked with Alzheimer’s. As the general term dementia suggests, it results in loss of cognitive functions such as thinking, remembering and reasoning. These gradually progress to such an extent that the person becomes dependent completely on others for daily living. As the disease progresses, the person may get lost and wander away, have trouble handling money, and show changes in behaviour and personality. Persons with moderate Alzheimer’s may be unable to learn new things, get dressed, or handle new situations. They may also experience hallucinations, delusions and paranoia. When Alzheimer’s becomes severe, they become unable to communicate.

What are the primary causes? Is it lifestyle related?

The causes of Alzheimer’s include genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. These factors may increase or decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s and vary from person to person.

What preventive measures can be taken?

Preventive measures for all dementias include control of blood pressure and diabetes, and keeping oneself cognitively active. It is good for anyone experiencing cognitive decline or unexplained behaviour changes to undergo an evaluation as early as possible. This includes tests of memory, problem solving, attention, counting and language, biochemical tests to rule out other problems, and brain scans to support the diagnosis.

How can family members play a role in preventing the onset of Alzheimer’s?

Apart from maintaining good physical and mental health, families should be alert to cognitive decline, behaviour problems and changes in personality. Families need support to care for a person with Alzheimer’s.

Who can help?

Alzheimer’s is treated by neuro-behavioural specialists. Nimhans has a multi-disciplinary unit, led by neurologists and psychiatrists, to treat dementia.