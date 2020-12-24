Just out: IPS officer’s book of science fiction

It’s not all just about policing for IPS officer Savitha Srinivas. Author of 15 books, she has put this pandemic year to good use by writing a book of science fiction.

Titled ‘Galakke Sikka Chandira’ (Moon Caught in a Hook), the book was released recently by K R Venugopal, vice chancellor, Bangalore University.

Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Savitha went to Bonsecours Girls High School in Ashok Nagar. She is a science graduate from Jyothi Nivas College. After completing her masters, she successfully passed the KPSC exam in 2006, and took up policing as a career.

She always had a way with words, and literature was something she loved. “I wrote my first short story when I was in first pre-university in the college magazine,” she told Metrolife.

‘Galakke Sikka Chandira’ is the second science novel after Savitha’s work ‘Triloka Sanchari Neere’ (Woman Who Travelled Three Worlds), released last year.

“While my previous novel was about a traffic warden, traffic engineers and humans with implants in conflict with robots, my latest book is about the moon and communication with the earth.

It explores the challenges faced by astronauts and scientists whose work involves the study of the moon, the earth and the correlation between the two,” explains Savitha.

The novel is about two main characters —Ira and Avaduth. While Ira works at an observatory on the moon and aids in space operations, Avaduth is an astronaut.

“They are assigned various operations in space. They travel to various colonies, interact with representatives of various nations, and survive adverse conditions,” elaborates Savitha.

She decided to explore this genre because of her deep interest in space and the life sciences. “This novel takes you through how two people adapt to new situations and overcome threats. The book has about 30 characters, including holograms, lunar beings, earthlings and life at lagrange points,” she says.

Savitha believes science fiction today is the reality tomorrow.

“Many people have booked tickets to the moon and Mars,” she says, explaining the human desire to explore new horizons.

The book is distributed by Total Kannada and is priced at Rs 170. It available online and at major bookstores.

Writer in uniform

Savitha Srinivas is a 2012 batch IPS officer. She has served in various capacities in Kalaburagi and Mandya, and in the Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka police. She was involved in handling many cases, including murder, cyber crime and crimes against women. She now works in administration at the office of the DG and IGP on Nrupathunga Road.