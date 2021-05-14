Love mangoes? Here’s where you can order online

With mangoes aplenty and lockdown restrictions on, many are selling the ‘king of fruits’ online. Vendors say that they have steady orders and often run out of stock.

One can shop for mangoes from sellers listed on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and also on grocery websites.

Merolin Jennifer, resident of Kammanahalli and an affiliate of ‘Only Fruits’, delivers mangoes from Friday to Sunday.

‘Only Fruits’ offers ripe and unripe Alphonso mangoes, on a minimum order of 3 kg. “The customer will receive around 12 units, each weighing around 250 gm. It’s priced at Rs 1,070 and for every first purchase you receive Rs 200 off,” she says.

*Call 99867 30532

Parag Athalye, runs ‘Athalye Vandhu Ambewale’, a home business in Belagavi, which delivers mangoes throughout Bengaluru. The minimum order is one dozen.

He says, “We have stock of Ratnagiri Alphonso. Initially, a dozen was priced at Rs 2,000, but with the season transition, the price has come down. Now we are offering mangoes for Rs 1,000 (including delivery charges).” With the lockdown on, the demand for mangoes has been increasing. “We have a one-day delivery system. If the order is placed by 6 pm, the order will reach you by the next day afternoon,” Parag adds.

*Call 70195 72329

Outside sellers

Pritam Borate, a resident of Satara, Maharashtra, owns godowns in the city, which delivers mangoes via Porter (charges apply) to homes. “We are selling Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes at Rs 3,000 (4 dozen to 7 dozen, depending on the mango size),” he says.

He notes that the Covid-19 situation has led to a spike in home-delivery orders. “Comparing to 2019, orders have increased by three-fold,” says Pritam.

*Call 77689 44440

Villkart, an e-commerce platform based in Khanwan village, Bihar, is delivering mangoes to Bengalurean’s homes. Anand Sagar, co-founder says, “We have three types of mangoes — Devgad and Ratnagiri Alphonso, which are sourced from Maharashtra, and Malda, sourced from Bihar. Our platform has dual advantages— it benefits farmers as it avoids middlemen and the end customer gets fresh products.”

Demand for mangoes has gone up in the last weeks, says Anand.

The platform sells one peti (box) consisting 12 mangoes, each weighing more than 250 gm, and is priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1500. “We also have offers and coupon codes on our website, which reduces the cost further,” he adds.

*Log on to www.villkart.com or call 75699 09218

Online websites

KSMDMC

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMC) is selling mangoes online and sending them via India Post. The mangoes available for shipping are Baneshan/Banganpalli, Totapuri, Sendura, Mallika, Alphonso/Badami/Apoos.

The rates shown on the website, on May 14 (for 3 kg):

Baneshan / Banganpalli: Rs 319- Rs 381

Totapuri: Rs 230-Rs 280

Sendura: Rs 226-Rs 301

Mallika: Rs 379-Rs 680

Alphonso/Badami/Apoos: Rs 381 - Rs 780

*Log on to www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in

Big Basket

Big Basket is selling Totapuri, Raspuri, Mallika, Kesar and Alphonso mangoes.

Grofers

Grofers is selling Banganapalli, Totapuri, and Alphonso mangoes.