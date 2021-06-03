More takers for online music classes

Online music teaching is booming as strict lockdowns in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic keep people confined to their homes.

Free time and familiarity with online learning are contributing to rising interest, say music teachers. Many institutions in Bengaluru are reporting a surge in interest in online sessions.

Zion School of Music & Arts, Frazer Town, conducts more classes now. “We started with guitar classes and expanded to drums, keyboard, violin and vocals, because of the increasing demand. Earlier, our services were restricted to holding classes at apartments,” says Theajus Moses, co-founder. He says the number of classes has gone up by four times. Teaching, which often used to be done in a group, has become more personalised, he says.

Music classes at The Rock iTigers, Horamavu, have increased by at least 20 per cent. Jemima Felix, who heads the Western vocals section, says students from across the world now sign up.

‘Easier to manage’

Swati Ghosh, a music teacher for six years and founder of SG Music Academy, Whitefield, says the number of teachers offering online classes was small earlier.

“Since everything is online and most people are used to gadgets now, the online classes are easier to manage. Students are also saving travel time and learning in their own safe spaces,” she says.

Swati, who teaches Hindustani classical music and light music, says online classes will continue, even after the lockdown, as “more people understand its benefits now.”

Mela Music School, Sahakarnagar, launched in 2014, has had online classes since 2019. Karishma Athavia, who runs the school, says online classes were initially meant for students who had relocated elsewhere.

During the first lockdown, online learning was a new concept for many. “The registrations are higher for vocals now, as no instruments are needed. More requests are coming in from working professionals,” she says.

Music learning app downloads spike

Music learning app Riyaz, developed in Bengaluru, has seen a 50 per cent increase in downloads, says Gopala Krishna Koduri, founder. The app offers 1,000-plus recorded classes in Carnatic, Hindustani, and Western classical music as also lessons in light classical, ghazal and Sufi music singing. “Launched in 2017, Riyaz got about 35,000 downloads every month since. There is a noticeable upsurge in learners subscribing now,” he says. The app has changed music teaching dynamics, and the lockdowns pushed people towards online learning, he observes. “The pandemic forced everyone to practise from home, which made us launch an app for mentors to deliver their lessons. We are also launching a WhatsApp bot to make mentor lessons more accessible. The second wave has led to an increased number of tech-savvy teachers and students on the platform,” he says.