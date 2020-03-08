Trades catch cold after coronavirus scare

Restaurants and hotels

No corporate lunches, dinners

Premium hotels and restaurants have registered a steep drop in bookings and footfalls, according to a business insider.

“Hotel room booking has dropped by half and most restaurants have had about 60 per cent cancellation in corporate bookings for lunch and dinner. Corporates usually entertain their guests at lunch or dinner. That is almost nil now because few are travelling to India,” says the owner of multiple restaurants in Bengaluru’s central business district.

The owner of a prominent restaurant that offers buffet and à la carte says shutting down the business temporarily is no answer. “We continue to offer what’s on the menu. People who trust our hygiene standards still come, while new customers may have reservations. We can’t send out wrong signals by shutting shop. This will do more harm than good,” he says.

Autos

Passenger advice for drivers

With fewer people stepping out, auto drivers are doing fewer trips. A tiny consolation is that roads are not as congested as before. Ravi, auto driver, has seen passengers wearing masks and covering their faces before getting into his vehicle. The passengers tell him to wash his hands frequently and cover his nose. Khaleel, who drives an Uber auto, is worried the virus might spread when he takes money from customers.

Cabs

Fewer trips to airport

Some cab drivers are refusing trips to the airport because they fear an infected passenger might, in turn, infect them.

Prasad, Ola cab driver, has seen a drop in business as many companies have asked their employees to work from home. “My business is down by 70 per cent,” he says.

He used to get at least two trips to the airport every day, but in four days, he says, he hasn’t got even a single trip.

Ride-hailing companies have advised their drivers to avoid physical contact with customers who appear to have flu-like symptoms. They are also providing hand-sanitisers for free at all walk-in centres.

Some drivers are keeping sanitisers in their vehicles, and asking passengers to use them when they board the vehicle. While most passengers oblige, some are offended and say they are already clean.

Gyms

Extra effort to sterilise equipment

Gyms, being potential high-risk places, are doing their bit for members and staff alike. “I don’t see a drop in the number of people coming in the last few weeks. Given the hygiene standards we follow, most members are not skeptical about walking in and working out,” says Vishwanath Katti, owner, Gold’s Gym, Basaveshwara Nagar.

However, he has noticed how those working out in the gym are more cautious and don’t sneeze or cough in an enclosed space.

“We have asked our clients to bring their own yoga mats rather than using a common one. We have housekeeping staff who sterilise the equipment once somebody uses it,” he told Metrolife.

At Reset Wellness Centre, Sadashiva Nagar, members are requested to share their recent travel history to ensure they haven’t been to any of the affected countries. “Apart from placing hand rubs around the centre, we have advised our staff to limit physical contacts like shaking hands or hugging. Our housekeeping staff wear gloves and use hand rubs mandatorily after every cleaning session,” says Akanksha Mary, sales and marketing executive, Reset Wellness Centre.

Tech parks

No large-scale events, meetings

With many companies encouraging work from home, people with cold, cough and fever are not turning up.

“This measure is particularly helpful because it reduces panic among other co-workers. Companies here are postponing large-scale events scheduled for the coming weeks, or limiting the number of attendees, so that people can maintain the ‘two-feet distance’ rule,” says a techie working at Manyata tech park. 315Work Avenue, a co-working space, hasn’t seen any dip in business. “It is business as usual in all our 11 workspaces. However, to minimise the risk of transmission, we have asked employees with any symptoms of cold or flu to stay home until they recover completely. We are also disinfecting and sanitising our office spaces,” says Manas Mehrotra, chairman, 315Work Avenue.

Airport

Intl air traffic drops

Passenger traffic at Kempegowda airport has been affected by the scare, like at most other airports globally.

While domestic traffic has remained largely steady, international passenger traffic dropped by 9 per cent in January and February, a spokesman says. The airport expects an overall decline in passenger traffic by 4 per cent this year. The airport is working with the Airport Health Organisation and Karnataka health department to facilitate scanning of passengers arriving on all international flights, says the spokesperson.

“The self-declaration form is also mandatory for all international passengers. Apart from the placement of information signage, BIAL continues to take precautionary measures at the terminal, including the placement of alcohol-based hand sanitisers at multiple locations,” he adds.