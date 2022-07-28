Wires hanging hazardously in public places? Complain here

A rising number of electrocutions have brought attention again to hanging wires and cables in Bengaluru.

A 12-year-old boy playing near his relative’s house died when he came into contact with a live wire in Yeshwantpur on July 16.

Wondering who to complain to when you see hanging wires and open junction boxes?

Bescom’s official helpline number is 1912. In addition, four WhatsApp numbers were launched in May for Bengaluru (see box).

Bescom says...

Wires hanging from electric poles are mostly television and Internet cables and not live electrical

wires, says Ramesh H G, general manager (quality standards and safety).

About open electrical junction boxes on poles and in public places, he says: “Sometimes due to heavy winds, the boxes open up if the locks are improper, and the wires can be seen. Also, sometimes, miscreants open these boxes,” he says.

Linemen regularly patrol their areas and keep an eye on wires all the time, Ramesh says.

“If a wire snaps, power supply is automatically cut in an area or house. When we receive a consumer complaint, the matter is checked and rectified immediately,” he says.

For safety concerns, call 1912, he says. “You can also contact the area executive engineers and section officers,” he says.

If no action is taken, contact the PRO on 99010 44148, he adds.

Activists say

Consumer rights activist Y G Muralidharan says Bescom has no special helpline for safety complaints.

He advises citizens to build up documentation to take complaints forward.

Residents’ welfare associations can also collectively lodge complaints, he suggests.

“You can also complain to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission at Vasanth Nagar. Though they don’t take individual complaints, in matters of safety, they receive complaints and pass them on to Bescom,” he says.

Legal steps

Citizens must take photographs of hazardous connections and complain with proof to Bescom, says advocate Indra Dhanush.

Even after this, if no action is taken and there is a grave urgency, they can approach a court, he says.

The court may issue a writ of mandamus (an order of remedy where a court orders an official body to properly fulfil its duties), he adds.

City numbers

For Bescom complaints in Bengaluru, WhatsApp to:

South: 82778 84011

West: 82778 84012

East: 82778 84013

North: 82778 84014

Inspectorate

Citizens can also complain to the state government’s Electrical Inspectorate, a body not so widely known among consumers. “This body keeps track of power-related accidents,” says consumer activist Y G Muralidharan.

Its number is 2337 1691 and 2337 1693.

Electrocution deaths

2020-21: 60

2021-22: 49

2022-23: 46 (till June)

(Bescom statistics)