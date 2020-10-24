Women create seven big murals from waste

A large mural just installed at the Kempegowda International Airport is made entirely from e-waste. It was created by Jyotika Kapoor and members of Flo, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

She is currently the chairperson of FICCI Flo, Bengaluru chapter and also an artist who put up her first mural exhibition when she was just 16. Thirty years on, her passion endures. “Murals have always drawn me in, and I like working with materials found around me. My husband says I am happiest when surrounded by kachra,” she laughs.

She believes the medium allows anyone to be an artist and pushes creative boundaries. The mural at the airport is made completely of e-waste and uses items like discarded computer products, old CDs and TV remotes. She says with the lockdown, people began to focus on decluttering. Jyotika got together 60 members of Flo and formed seven groups, each with a moderator. “They were all new to murals and only three moderators had a background as artists, but they completely surprised me with what they came up with,” she says.

The members brainstormed for two weeks and came up with seven concepts, each with a message, and eventually resulting in a mural.

For instance, the one at the airport is a butterfly made from e-waste, and it tells the story of sustainable recreation.

All the waste used in the murals were collected from the homes of FICCI Flo members. “It made them aware of the amount of waste generated. In fact, I’ve been receiving requests to do another round of murals so the additional waste can be put to use,” she says.

Art from waste is an easy way to beautify spaces. Eyesores can be turned into art objects, she says.

Apart from the sustainability aspect, Jyotika says that the project gave women a creative outlet during the pandemic. “It allowed us to be occupied and productive and maintain mental health,” she says.