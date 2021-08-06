Try these quirky cross-cultural cuisine

Kimchi Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients

1lb boneless and skinless chicken

Fresh kimchi (cabbage based)

Extra-large tortillas

Shredded cheese

Fresh cilantro

Sriracha

Marinate

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 tsp Korean hot pepper paste

1 tbsp

1 tsp honey

1/2 juice of a lemon

Method

Whisk together the marinade ingredients.

Hack up the chicken into medium-sized chunks, marinate it with the prepared sauce and place in a sealable bag or a container. Refrigerate anywhere between one and 24 hours.

Chop up the kimchi and cook off the excess juices in a larger frying pan over medium heat for about 5-10 minutes and set aside. Next, cook the chicken in the same pan and set aside.

Toss a tortilla on a greased crepe pan over medium heat and add a generous amount of shredded cheese to one-half of the tortilla. Then place chicken, kimchi and a little extra cheese on top.

Finish by folding the tortilla in half and toast each side. Garnish with some sriracha, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Serve.

(recipe courtesy: sports-glutton.com)

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

8 large eggs

2 tbsp milk

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tbsp chopped chives

2 jalapeños

1 cup tomato, diced

8 ounces smoked salmon, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

4 large flour tortillas, warmed (burrito-size)

Salsa (optional)

Method

Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add eggs and milk and scramble as you go. Cook until barely set. Stir in salt, pepper, chives, jalapeños, tomato, and salmon and cook thoroughly.

Spread 2 tablespoons of cream cheese onto the centre of each tortilla.

Spoon warm egg mixture over cheese, dividing evenly. Roll up burritos, tucking in ends. Serve with salsa if you like.

(recipe courtesy: sunset.com)

Sizzling Shrimp Fajita Stir-Fry

Ingredients

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp (medium size)

Avocado (or olive) oil

6 cloves garlic, pressed through garlic press, divided use

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Salt

Black pepper

1 tsp lime zest

2 tsp lime juice

1/2 Red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1/2 orange bell pepper, sliced

1 white onion, quartered and sliced

3 packages ramen noodle soup

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

Asian fusion sauce

3/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp water

Method

Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, and drizzle in three to four tablespoons of oil. Once hot, add in the shrimp and sear on the first side for a couple of minutes, then flip them and sear them until golden-brown and cooked through; remove from pan.

Into the skillet add another drizzle of oil if needed, and add in the sliced bell peppers and onions, and allow them to sit in the skillet for a few minutes. Stir and allow them to continue to char up a bit more, until slightly caramelized.

Stir in the remaining pressed garlic, and toss in the cooked ramen noodles, coating them in the veggies.

Add the shrimp back in, and drizzle in a little of the fusion Sauce to coat the ingredients lightly and toss together, then turn off the heat.

Serve hot with another generous drizzle of the fusion Sauce over top, along with a few cilantro leaves, some sesame seeds, and a wedge of lime, if desired.

For fusion sauce: whisk all ingredients together in a bowl, and use immediately; or, keep in a covered container in the fridge until ready to use.

(recipe courtesy: thecozyapron.com)