Try these quirky cross-cultural cuisine

Try these quirky cross-cultural cuisine

Fusion food is all the rage. So go on a culinary adventure with these recipes

Sanjana S Megalamane
Sanjana S Megalamane,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 22:48 ist
Kimchi Chicken Quesadilla

Kimchi Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients

1lb boneless and skinless chicken

Fresh kimchi (cabbage based)

Extra-large tortillas

Shredded cheese

Fresh cilantro

Sriracha

 

Marinate

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 tsp Korean hot pepper paste 

1 tbsp 

1 tsp honey

1/2 juice of a lemon

Method

Whisk together the marinade ingredients.

Hack up the chicken into medium-sized chunks, marinate it with the prepared sauce and place in a sealable bag or a container. Refrigerate anywhere between one and 24 hours.

Chop up the kimchi and cook off the excess juices in a larger frying pan over medium heat for about 5-10 minutes and set aside. Next, cook the chicken in the same pan and set aside.

Toss a tortilla on a greased crepe pan over medium heat and add a generous amount of shredded cheese to one-half of the tortilla. Then place chicken, kimchi and a little extra cheese on top.

Finish by folding the tortilla in half and toast each side. Garnish with some sriracha, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Serve. 

(recipe courtesy: sports-glutton.com)

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

8 large eggs

2 tbsp milk

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tbsp chopped chives

2 jalapeños

1 cup tomato, diced

8 ounces smoked salmon, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

4 large flour tortillas, warmed (burrito-size) 

Salsa (optional)

Method

Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add eggs and milk and scramble as you go. Cook until barely set. Stir in salt, pepper, chives, jalapeños, tomato, and salmon and cook thoroughly.

Spread 2 tablespoons of cream cheese onto the centre of each tortilla.

Spoon warm egg mixture over cheese, dividing evenly. Roll up burritos, tucking in ends. Serve with salsa if you like.

(recipe courtesy: sunset.com)

Sizzling Shrimp Fajita Stir-Fry

Ingredients

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp (medium size)

Avocado (or olive) oil

6 cloves garlic, pressed through garlic press, divided use

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Salt

Black pepper

1 tsp lime zest

2 tsp lime juice

1/2 Red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1/2 orange bell pepper, sliced

1 white onion, quartered and sliced

3 packages ramen noodle soup

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

 

Asian fusion sauce

3/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp water

Method

Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, and drizzle in three to four tablespoons of oil. Once hot, add in the shrimp and sear on the first side for a couple of minutes, then flip them and sear them until golden-brown and cooked through; remove from pan.

Into the skillet add another drizzle of oil if needed, and add in the sliced bell peppers and onions, and allow them to sit in the skillet for a few minutes. Stir and allow them to continue to char up a bit more, until slightly caramelized.

Stir in the remaining pressed garlic, and toss in the cooked ramen noodles, coating them in the veggies.

Add the shrimp back in, and drizzle in a little of the fusion Sauce to coat the ingredients lightly and toss together, then turn off the heat.

Serve hot with another generous drizzle of the fusion Sauce over top, along with a few cilantro leaves, some sesame seeds, and a wedge of lime, if desired.

For fusion sauce: whisk all ingredients together in a bowl, and use immediately; or, keep in a covered container in the fridge until ready to use.

(recipe courtesy: thecozyapron.com)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fusion recipes
Snacks
burrito

What's Brewing

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

 