Film personalities and sportspersons featured in the full list of 291 candidates released by Trinamool Congress for the upcoming polls, bringing in 114 new faces. The star-studded TMC list is nothing new as party supremo Mamata Banerjee is known for her affinity for celebs.

The party, strategising to shine in BJP-dominated constituencies, fielded stars like actors Sayantika Banerjee and Koushani Mukherjee, director Raj Chakraborty and several others from the film industry along with cricketer Manoj Tiwari and former footballer Bidesh Bose. These popular figures were fielded in tough seats, specifically those from where TMC leaders have joined the BJP in the last one year.

Here are the stars fielded by TMC: