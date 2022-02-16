News Live: India's disco legend Bappi Lahiri no more

  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 08:26 ist
  • 08:24

    India's Diisco King no more

  • 07:38

    Lavanya suicide case: ABVP protests outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi

    The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday protested outside the Tamil Nadu House here, accusing the state government of "suppressing voices" that demand justice for Lavanya, who died by suicide allegedly after forced conversion.

  • 07:37

    Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin

    The family of a woman shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" sued the US actor on Tuesday, claiming "substantial" damages for her wrongful death.

  • 07:37

    US regulator, not Boeing, to do final certification on new 787s

    US air safety regulators said Tuesday they will perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 planes, retaining an authority normally granted to jet manufacturers.

