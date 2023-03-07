India Political Updates: Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to be sworn in as Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs today
India Political Updates: Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to be sworn in as Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs today
updated: Mar 07 2023, 08:36 ist
08:33
Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to be sworn in as Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs today
Meanwhile, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)'s Neiphiu Rio and National People's Party (NPP)'s Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively today. BJP's Manik Saha, will take oath as the chief minister of the saffron-party led alliance government in Tripura on Thursday, a day after Holi.
08:18
Mikes in our Parliament are silenced, Rahul Gandhi tells British MPs
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told British parliamentarians in the Houses of Parliament complex in London on Monday that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.
Will write to PM Modi for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave from Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MLA
ShivSenaMLA Sanjay Shirsat, who owes allegiance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave be removed from Aurangabad city. Shirsat termed as a "biryani party" a protest being held by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A relay hunger strike, led by local MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, is underway at the district collector's office here since March 4.
08:12
Congress has lost opportunity by not supporting Opposition over Adani issue: AAP
TheAAPon Monday attacked the Congress, saying the grand old party lost an opportunity by not supporting the Opposition in the fight over the issues of Adani and raids by central agencies.
AAPnational spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the elections as he gets to choose his competitor who is the former Congress chief.
08:10
BJP likes to believe it will be in power eternally: Rahul Gandhi in London
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likes to believe it will be in power in India eternally but that is not the case, and to say the Congress is "gone" is a ridiculous idea, Opposition MP Rahul Gandhi said in London on Monday.
Addressing an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank on Monday evening to round off his week-long UK tour, Gandhi also pinpointed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's lack of focus on a shifting nature of the political discourse in India as the key factor behind its failure.
