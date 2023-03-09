India Political Updates: Janata Dal (United) dissolves its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect
updated: Mar 09 2023, 09:20 ist
09:18
Janata Dal (United) dissolves its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect
Janata Dal (United) dissolves its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect stating that Nagaland State President of the party gave a letter of support to the Nagaland CM without consulting the central party.
BJP-Congress slugfest continues on Rahul's London statement
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are at loggerheads overRahulGandhi's statements in London on various platforms with the BJP alleging that the Congress leader tried to get intervention from the West.
The Congress, however, has countered this and said that the BJP is twisting the facts.
Now, the Congress is saying that the BJP is rattled since he attacked the RSS. "It is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards. And it shocked me at how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country -- the press, the judiciary, Parliament, Election Commission -- all the institutions are under pressure, under threat and controlled in one way or the other,"RahulGandhihad said.
08:12
Maha Oppn bloc holds meet, decides to hold rallies; Uddhav, Ajit Pawar in attendance
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of the three-party Opposition alliance MVA and it was decided all the constituents will come together to hold rallies in different parts of the state to take on the Eknath Shinde-BJPgovernment, sources said. The meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai. The state legislature is currently having its budget session. Besides Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress leaders Satej Patil and Yashomati Thakur and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were present at the meeting.
08:11
Mizoram: Congress announces candidates for first Lunglei Municipal Council polls
The Congress on Wednesday released its list of candidates for the elections to the newly-created Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) in Mizoram.
The Congress fielded candidates in all 11 seats of the civic body, the elections for which will be held on March 29.
State Congress president Lalsawta asked the candidates to work for the development of Lunglei, the second-largest town in Mizoram after state capital Aizawl.
