India Political Live: BJP to finalise candidates for Karnataka polls in April 9 meet
updated: Apr 07 2023, 09:31 ist
09:03
BJP to finalise candidates for Karnataka polls in April 9 meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be present in the meeting alongside members of the party's central election committee, reported ANI qouting sources.
07:44
'In the coming days, more Congress and CPM leaders will join BJP,' says BJP Kerala President
PM Modi is a role model for youth. In the coming days, more and more Congress and CPM leaders will join BJP, and more leaders will follow PM Modi. There will be a change in Kerala and BJP will form the government in the state: K Surendran, BJP Kerala President on Anil Antony… pic.twitter.com/cpQeAxAcPS
Telangana BJP chief granted bail in SSC question paper leak case
A court granted bail to TelanganaBJPpresident and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested over the alleged leak of secondary school exam papers. The Principal Judicial Magistrate court in Hanamkonda district granted bail to Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties.
07:37
No one thought Scindia, Azad would speak such low level language against Rahul: Gehlot
Hitting back at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said no one had thought that the duo would start speaking such a low level language against the Gandhi scion. He said theBJPleaders are tired because Gandhi has not shied away from raising the voice of people despite so many attacks. “That is why, a task has been given to these leaders who left the Congress. The ideology they had sworn to fight throughout their lives, today they have stood with the same fascist ideology at the behest ofBJPleaders,” Gehlot said.
07:39
Communal clashes on Ram Navami in West Bengal 'state sponsored': BJP leader Vijayvargiya
Communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal were "sponsored" by the Trinamool Congress government in the state, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of giving "provocative statements" against the central government on the day of the Hindu festival last week.
