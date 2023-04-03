India Political Updates: 'Don't speak lies on the land of Maa Kamakhya', Himanta hits back at Kejriwal

Indian media strong enough to set narrative across world: Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the Indian media is strong enough and has the capability to set narrative across the world.
He alleged that some foreign media houses carried "false" reports about India during the Covid-19 pandemic, and this agenda of spoiling the country's image was not only being run from outside the country, but many Indian leaders used that opportunity for their self-interests.
'Don't speak lies on the land of Maa Kamakhya': Assam CM hits back at Kejriwal
Hitting back at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor to stop lying on the land of Maa Kamakhya.
The BJP leader's reaction came after Kejriwal addressed a rally here on Sunday during which he criticised the Assam Chief Minister over a number of issues, including employment, while saying he has provided around 12 lakh employment to the youth in Delhi.
BJP releases the second episode of Congress Files
