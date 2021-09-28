1 Pakistani terrorist killed, another captured in Uri

The Indian Army on Tuesday neutralised one terrorist from Pakistan and caught another during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division, told ANI that an operation was carried out for over nine days along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector. It started on September 18, when the patrol team along the LoC detected infiltration movement.

When the encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side, Vats said.

It's also revealed that this infiltration group was supported from Pak side by 3 porters who had come till LoC along with supplies.Movement of such large group of people can't take place without active complicity of Pakistani Army deployed on the other side: Maj Gen Virendra Vats pic.twitter.com/UVG3BWqQwg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah.

Vats revealed that this infiltration group was supported from the Pakistan side by three porters who had come to LoC along with supplies. The movement of such a large group of people can't take place without the active complicity of the Pakistani Army deployed on the other side, he alleged.

On September 25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist was neutralised and another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra of Pakistan's Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of LeT and that he was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.