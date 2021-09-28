1 Pakistani terrorist killed, another captured in Uri

1 Pakistani terrorist killed, another captured in Uri

The official alleged that the movement of such a large group of people can't take place without the active complicity of the Pakistani Army

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 13:40 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian Army on Tuesday neutralised one terrorist from Pakistan and caught another during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division, told ANI that an operation was carried out for over nine days along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector. It started on September 18, when the patrol team along the LoC detected infiltration movement.

When the encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side, Vats said. 

This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah.

Vats revealed that this infiltration group was supported from the Pakistan side by three porters who had come to LoC along with supplies. The movement of such a large group of people can't take place without the active complicity of the Pakistani Army deployed on the other side, he alleged.

On September 25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist was neutralised and another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra of Pakistan's Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of LeT and that he was trained by them in Muzaffarabad. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uri
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
India News
Pakistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 