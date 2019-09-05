10 held in Meghalaya, Assam with heroin worth Rs 4 cr

Meghalaya police has seized heroin worth over Rs 4 crore and arrested 10 persons including two women from the city and Guwahati for their alleged involvement in a drug smuggling racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), led by sub-divisional police officer Jagpal Singh, has arrested a person from Shillong and conducted raids in Guwahati with the help of Assam police on Monday and Tuesday, East Khasi Hills district SP Claudia Lyngwa said.

She said the arrested drug peddlers include seven from Manipur, two from Meghalaya and one from Assam.

A racket of drug suppliers has been busted and a total of 1,195 gm of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from their possession, Lyngwa told reporters here on Wednesday.

"This is our biggest catch. We have made up our minds that we will hit on the suppliers' side," she said.

Lyngwa said the entry of drugs from Manipur has been blocked by the police and due to dearth of supply, the smugglers have now been trying to change their route.