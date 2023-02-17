10 sensitive installations in 6 states, 1 UT declared out of bounds for general public: MHA

10 sensitive installations out of public's bounds: MHA

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have two such installations each, while Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have one each

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 15:48 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Ten sensitive installations in six states and one Union territory have been declared out of bounds for the general public, with the Centre saying any information with respect to certain activities carried out at these premises may be useful to India's enemies.

Invoking the Official Secrets Act, the Union Home Ministry said in a notification that the sensitive installations are situation in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"...the central government is satisfied that the information with respect to certain activities carried on in the places specified...shall be useful to an enemy. And, whereas, the central government considers it expedient that special precautions shall be taken to prevent access of unauthorised persons to such places.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by...the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (19 of 1923), the central government hereby declares the places specified...a prohibited place for the purpose of the said Act," the notification said.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have two such installations each, while Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have one each.

