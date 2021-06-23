12-year-old leaves home after being scolded by mother, united later with help of Delhi Police

Fed up with being scolded constantly by her mother over studies, a 12-year-old wannabe TikTok star left from home in south Delhi, but was later reunited with her family with the help of Delhi Police.

According to the police, the minor girl took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother visited Sangam Vihar police station on June 18 and stated that her daughter was allegedly kidnapped. He informed that her daughter was carrying a mobile phone but the device was not active, the police said.

The next day, the girl's mother informed ASI Jai Singh that she received a call from a woman, named Shanti Devi, who stated that her daughter was found sitting at Etawah railway station, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "Our team reached Etawah but the phone of the woman was found to be switched off. With the help of technical assistance and locals, our team located Shanti Devi."

The team reached finally located Shanti Devi's house and recovered the missing girl from there on June 20, he said.

When interrogated, Devi revealed that the girl was found sitting at Etawah railway station. Hence, she took the girl with her to her house and informed her mother. But her mobile phone got switched off as it was an old phone, Thakur said.

"The girl said she left her home because she wanted to be a TikTok star and her mother used to scold her about studies. She then took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah but got scared and went with Devi to her house," he said.