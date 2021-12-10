13.3 cr beneficiaries yet to get first Covid jab

13.3 crore beneficiaries in India yet to get first Covid vaccine shot

53 per cent of the eligible adult population has received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of December 8

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 18:52 ist
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital amid fear of spread of 'Omicron variant' in Bengaluru, Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

India was in 17th position in terms of proportion of population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as on October 31, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a query in the Lower House, she said that as of December 8, around 13.3 crore beneficiaries against an estimated adult population of 93.9 crore are yet to get the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Of those who got the first dose, 33.6 crore -- 17.2 crore male, 16.4 crore female and 90,000 of 'other gender' -- are yet to receive the second jab, Pawar said.

The top 10 major countries (with an estimated population of more than five crore) by the share of fully vaccinated people were South Korea, Japan, Italy, France, the UK, Germany, the USA, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico, the minister said quoting data.

She said that 53 per cent of the eligible adult population has received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of December 8. Adequate quantity of vaccine doses has been made available to all states and Union Territories, Pawar added. 

