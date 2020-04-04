15 Indians died from COVID-19 in foreign countries

15 Indians died from COVID-19 in foreign countries

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 22:40 ist
Representative image/iStock

India has lost at least 15 of its nationals abroad to the COVID-19 so far.

Six Indians died in the United States, five others succumbed to the virus in Italy. Two Indian nationals have died in the United Arab Emirates, while one each in Iran and Egypt, sources in New Delhi said.

The COVID-19 has infected over one million people and killed nearly 57000 around the world.

India has evacuated nearly 2500 of its nationals from the “ground zero” of the pandemic at Wuhan in Hubei province of China.

Notwithstanding restrictions imposed on flight operations around the world to contain the pandemic, the government is working on repatriation of the mortal remains of some of the 15 Indians, who died of COVID-19 in the other countries, sources said.

