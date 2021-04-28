150 districts with Covid-19 positivity rate of over 15% may go under lockdown: Report

A lockdown may be imposed in districts with Covid-19 positivity rate of over 15 per cent.
The Union Health Ministry recommended that around 150 districts across the nation with 15 per cent and higher positivity rate go into a lockdown to break the chain of transmission, the Times of India reported.
These measures were recommended in a high-level meeting on Tuesday night, but a final decision on this is yet to be taken. The Centre will consult the respective states before announcing a lockdown, the report said.
A senior official told the publication that "stringent lockdown measures" in districts with a very high positivity rate were "essential" to break the virus' chain of transmission.
Read | With 3.6 lakh infections, 3,293 fatalities India sees biggest rise in single-day cases, deaths; Toll crosses 2L
India on Tuesday reported a record 3.6 lakh new cases, and also saw its biggest daily death toll at 3,293 deaths, pushing the cumulative death toll past the 2-lakh mark.
A number of states have announced lockdown-like measures, with Nagaland the most recent to adopt such a strategy. Karnataka, which is among the worst affected states in the country, is under a 'close-down' till May 10.
