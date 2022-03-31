15th round of India, China talks to resolve Ladakh standoff 'positive and constructive'

The Chinese military on Thursday termed as "positive and constructive" the recently held 15th round of talks between the militaries of India and China to resolve the remaining issues related to the Ladakh standoff and said Beijing was firmly opposed to "interference from a third party".

China and India have agreed to properly handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation but are firmly opposed to interference from a third party, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), told an online media briefing here.

He was reacting to the question on reported remarks by US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner stating that India is facing a severe situation from the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to which the US is keeping a close watch.

"China-India border issue is a matter between China and India," China Military Online quoted Wu as saying.

Wu said that on March 11, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the 15th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side, during which the two sides held discussions on continuing to promote the settlement of relevant issues in the area along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border.

Wu said the meeting was "positive and constructive."

The two sides reiterated that the settlement of the remaining issues would help restore peace and tranquillity in the area and promote the development of bilateral relations, he said.

The two sides had agreed to continue to keep security and stability on the frontline in the Western Sector, and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels so as to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues as soon as possible, Wu said.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The two sides so far held 15 rounds of talks to resolve the standoffs at various points in eastern Ladakh.

While the talks till now have resulted in the resolution of issues in the North and South banks of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra, India has been calling for a quick disengagement by China on the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh such as Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs), Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

