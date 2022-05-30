1993 Mumbai blasts case: 4 accused in judicial custody

1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: 4 accused held from Gujarat sent to judicial custody

In March 1993, 12 serial blasts in Mumbai had killed 257 people and left over 1,400 others injured

PTI
PTI,
  • May 30 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A special CBI court here on Monday remanded four persons, arrested from Gujarat earlier this month in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The four accused - Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail - all residents of Mumbai, were nabbed by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Sardarnagar area of Ahmedabad on May 12 following a specific tip-off. They were later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the serial blasts case.

The four accused were produced before special CBI judge RR Bhosale at the end of their initial remand on Monday. The CBI sought an extension of their custody for another 14 days. However, the court rejected the plea and sent them to judicial custody.

The accused were on the run for 29 years before being caught earlier this month. To hide their real identity, they had prepared passports using forged documents. A preliminary probe established that these four are wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case, a Gujarat police official had earlier said. The Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice against them on the CBI's request, the official added.

In March 1993, 12 serial blasts in Mumbai had killed 257 people and left over 1,400 others injured. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
India News
1993 Mumbai serial blasts
Gujarat

What's Brewing

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

 