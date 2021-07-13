2 dead due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh; rescue ops under way

Two people died in the last two days due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

"Rescue operation for 10 missing people is underway in Kangra. I'll visit Dharmshala to take cognizance," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur, told news agency ANI.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Himachal Pradesh and the Jammu region disrupting normal life on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, and yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday with warning of heavy rains.

In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away cars and two buildings, videos of which were widely shared on social media.

The flash floods also damaged several buildings, including one housing a government school, as bad weather led to the closure of the Kangra airport at Gaggal.

(With PTI inputs)