2021 NEET-UG results declared: 3 secure top rank

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET-UG results on Monday.

Three students Mrinal Kutteri (Telangana), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi) and Karthika G Nair (Maharashtra) secured the top rank in the nationwide examination.

Candidates can check their results here.

 

NEET
NEET Exam
NEET 2021
NEET results
India News

