Rajya Sabha Elections Live: Battle for 16 key seats in 4 states today amid poaching speculation
updated: Jun 10 2022, 08:04 ist
Track all the latest news and updates on the Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 here!
DH Toon | May all leaders come clean on trust issues
All eyes will be on the extra candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana when elections will be held for the remaining 16 seats in states including Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday.
The Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats, out of which the BJP, at present, occupies 95 and Congress occupies 29. Although the retirements might lead to the BJP suffering loss, it is speculated that they would maintain the 100-mark tally.
Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh from Delhi for the Rajya Sabha elections
Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh from Delhi for the Rajya Sabha elections, for which voting will be held today
BJP, Opposition deliberating on, attempt to guess each other's choice for Presidential polls
With the Election Commission announcing the Presidential poll schedule, the ruling BJP and the Opposition are now getting into deliberation mood, trying to guess the opponent’s choice, and decide their strategies.
Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh from Delhi for the Rajya Sabha elections
The ‘extra’ factor in Rajya Sabha polls
Here is what you should know about 2022 Rajya Sabha elections
The Election Commission of India is all set to carry out the Rajya Sabha Elections on June 10, 2022. The results will be announced on the same day.
