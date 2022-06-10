Rajya Sabha Elections Live: Battle for 16 key seats in 4 states today amid poaching speculation

  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 08:04 ist
Track all the latest news and updates on the Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 here!
  • 07:57

    DH Toon | May all leaders come clean on trust issues

    All eyes will be on the extra candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana when elections will be held for the remaining 16 seats in states including Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday.

    Read more

  • 07:40

    The Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats, out of which the BJP, at present, occupies 95 and Congress occupies 29. Although the retirements might lead to the BJP suffering loss, it is speculated that they would maintain the 100-mark tally.

  • 07:11

    Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh from Delhi for the Rajya Sabha elections

  • 07:10

    The ‘extra’ factor in Rajya Sabha polls

    All eyes will be on the extra candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana when elections will be held for the remaining 16 seats in states including Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday.

    Read more

  • 07:10

    Here is what you should know about 2022 Rajya Sabha elections

    The Election Commission of India is all set to carry out the Rajya Sabha Elections on June 10, 2022. The results will be announced on the same day.

    Read more

  • 07:08

    BJP, Opposition deliberating on, attempt to guess each other's choice for Presidential polls

    With the Election Commission announcing the Presidential poll schedule, the ruling BJP and the Opposition are now getting into deliberation mood, trying to guess the opponent’s choice, and decide their strategies.

    Read more