21 staff members test Covid positive at Bihar CM's residence

21 staff members test Covid +ve at Bihar CM's residence

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 05 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 17:56 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid third Covid wave, the infection has reached Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna. On Wednesday, 21 persons including security personnel and other staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Keeping in view of severe infections, the Chief Minister has postponed all his appointments and programmes including Janata Darbar and Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social reform campaign) for an indefinite period.

According to an official, CM Nitish Kumar will continue holding meetings related to important state matters like the third wave of corona.

Earlier, four cabinet ministers including two chief ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi tested Covid positive. Besides, Ashok Chaudhary, the Building Construction Minister and Excise Minister Sunil Kumar also tested positive.

A high-level meeting headed by Nitish Kumar was held in Patna on Wednesday where only those ministers and officials participated who had Covid negative reports.

"I participated in the meeting physically as my report is negative. Those ministers who turned Corona positive participated virtually in the meeting. We have discussed the issues of Covid and its preventive measures," said Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the Industry Minister.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bihar
Nitish Kumar
India News

