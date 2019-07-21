260 caught drinking in public in Noida, Greater Noida

Drinking at public places in Noida and Greater Noida landed 260 people in trouble who were held by the police and released only after furnishing bail bonds, officials said Sunday.

During the police checks carried out on Saturday night, 174 such people were held (not arrested) in Noida area, while 86 in Greater Noida region, the officials said.

"Overall 260 people were held for creating a nuisance. They were found drinking at public places in violation of the law," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said most of the cases in the city area took places under jurisdiction of Sector 20 and Phase 2 police station areas.

"The action was taken under Indian Penal Code section 290 (punishment for public nuisance, with fine may extend to Rs 200). None of them were arrested. They were challaned. They were brought to the police station and released after furnishing bail bonds," Jaiswal said.

During a similar anti-liquor drive, the district police had on Friday night arrested 36 people for drinking in public.

On July 6, 474 people were arrested across the district for a similar violation in just three hours, the police said.