2.88 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses currently available with states, UTs, private hospitals

More than 2.88 crore balance Covid-19 vaccine doses are currently available with states, UTs and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 43.25 crore (43,25,17,330) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 53,38,210 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 40,36,44,231 doses, the ministry said citing data available at 8 AM on Wednesday.

More than 2.88 crore (2,88,73,099) balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, it stated.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, the ministry said.

