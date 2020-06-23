2,909 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 62K; death toll mounts to 2,233

Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city over the 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said.

From Friday to Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were being reported per day in the national capital.

Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Monday.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 2,175 on Sunday.

The bulletin said, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases has mounted to 62,655.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of Max hospital here, two days after he was administered plasma therapy, sources said.

The minister had tested positive for the disease on June 17.

Also, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Monday directed officials to implement all directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including re-mapping of containment zones and aggressive contact-tracing, to effectively fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

Sources said that in his directions to Principal Secretary (Health) Vikram Dev Dutt and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the chief secretary also asked them to ensure enhanced testing and patient-friendly medical care.

According to the bulletin, 36,602 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 23,820.

It added that 3,84,696 tests have been conducted in the city.

The number of containment zones in the city on Monday stood at 262.