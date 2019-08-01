3 cops protecting Unnao rape survivor suspended

Three security personnel tasked with protecting the rape survivor from Unnao were suspended on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty, police said.

The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.

The young woman, who has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, her family and her lawyer were hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Her two aunts were killed and she and the advocate critically injured.

Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration on his request.