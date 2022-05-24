3 teams, 1 mission: Sonia sets sights on 2024 LS polls

3 teams, 1 mission: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi sets sights on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Eight leaders each have been named in the three panels, including G-23 leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and Shashi Tharoor

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • May 24 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 12:32 ist
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Taking forward the decisions of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday named party leaders for the Political Affairs Group, Task Force 2024 to plan for Lok Sabha polls and a planning group for Bharat Jodo Yatra starting October 2.

Eight leaders each have been named in the three panels, including G-23 leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and Shashi Tharoor. Interestingly, the Task Force 2024 also has the name of election strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who has been roped in by the party.

In the Political Affairs Group that will be headed by Sonia, the members are Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Azad, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Sharma, KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

The Task Force 2024, which will plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, will have P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Surjewala and Kanugolu.

Each Task Force member will be assigned "specific tasks" related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance and election management. They will have designated teams which will be announced soon.

The Task Force will also follow up on the Udaipur Declaration and the reports of the six groups that discussed issues at the conclave that ended on May 15.

The Central Planning Group for Coordination of Bharat Jodo Yatra will have Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Ravneet Bittu, K J George, Jothi Mani, Pradyut Bardoloi, Jitu Patwari and Saleem Ahmed as members. Members of the Task Force and Heads of all frontal organisations will be part of this group as ex-officio members. 

