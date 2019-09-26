36-year-old man gang-raped in Navi Mumbai

A 36-year-old man was gang-raped in Navi Mumbai while he was out to buy cigarettes. The incident occurred in Vashi on Monday night.

The victim had to undergo several surgeries, according to media reports.

Vashi police said that they were looking for five suspects, who were possibly drunk and under the influence of drugs, according to the victim.

The police statement said that the suspects kidnapped the victim, dragged him behind some trees, sexually assaulted him and beat him up.

A case has been registered under Section 377. The police said that they hoped to make arrests soon.