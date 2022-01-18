4 poll-bound states' tableaux in Republic Day parade

As a row continued to unfold between the Centre and several states over inclusion in the Republic Day parade tableaux, states that were selected include the poll-going states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

The UP tableau will highlight the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple as well as the state’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. The Uttarakhand tableau will focus on the state’s development schemes, while the Goa tableau will celebrate the symbols of Goan heritage. Punjab’s tableau will focus on the state’s contribution to the freedom struggle.

Several states which did not make it to the list have aired their disappointment. In reply, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to them saying that an expert committee makes the decisions.

Read | Govt won't reconsider WB, TN tableaux for R-Day parade

“The experts’ committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. As per the time slot allotted for tableaux in the overall duration of the parade, shortlisting of tableaux is done by the committee,” Singh wrote.

In all, 12 states made the cut. Other states include the BJP-ruled states of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Karnataka, as well as Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya.

Arunachal’s tableau will commemorate the Anglo-Abor War of 1894, documenting the resistance of the Adi tribe, also known as Abor, against the British Empire. Chhattisgarh will highlight its cow dung procurement scheme Godhan Yojana, and Haryana will celebrate the state’s contribution to sports.

In addition, tableaux by nine ministries and government departments have been selected. This includes one by India Post on women empowerment of the ministry of communication, another on the National Education Policy by the education ministry, while another on the CRPF by the home ministry.

Water sanitation ministry’s tableau will be on Jal Shakti Mission, culture ministry’s will be on the 150’s anniversary of freedom fighter Aurobindo, and the aviation ministry will highlight steps to encourage the common man to fly. In addition, housing and urban development will have a tableau on Subhash Chandra Bose, the law ministry will have one on the Lok Adalat system, and the textile ministry on the theme of ‘shuttling to the future’.

To be selected, states and government departments have to send in proposals in drawings, and then build a 3D model. In this year’s call of applications by the defence ministry on September 27, 2021, the ministry said that typically six or seven rounds of selection takes place. “Final selection does not guarantee movement on Rajpath in the final parade, if it has not been created in terms of the final approved version,” the application stated.

Watch latest videos by DH here: