412 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi; tally to soon cross 11,000-mark in May alone

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi showed a decline on Tuesday, reporting 412 cases compared to previous day's 635 positive patients while 12 more deaths were added to the toll.

With this, the national capital now has 14,465 cases out of which 10,946 or 75.67% of total cases have been reported this month alone. The death toll has risen to 288.

Since the lockdown 4.0 was put in place on May 18, there were 4,710 cases and this accounted for 43.02% of the cases reported this month alone so far.

The medical bulletin said 183 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,954. However, there are 7,223 people still under treatment, including 3,770 in home isolation. Delhi has so far conducted tests on 1.78 lakh samples, including 8,706 fresh samples.

While on Sunday 508 cases were reported, May 22 reported 660 cases, the biggest spike in a single day. Since May 19, Delhi has been reporting more than 500 cases and it has been rising since then. However, on Saturday, the numbers have slightly declined. On May 18, there were 299 cases while May 19 had reported 500 cases, May 20 with 534 cases and May 21 with 571 cases. On May 23, the numbers declined to 591.