483 trains cancelled on Sunday due to Agnipath protests

483 train services cancelled on June 19 due to protests against 'Agnipath' scheme

According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2022, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 01:25 ist
Smoke billows out from a passenger train coach after it was set on fire by protestors during a protest against Agnipath scheme. Credit: Reuters Photo

As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces.

According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.

The railways' East Central Zone, which bore the brunt of the attacks by protesters, cancelled 29 trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with the country's northern region, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, on Sunday.

The railways has been a soft target of protesters and has suffered major loss of property due to arson and rioting.

With the government standing its ground on the 'Agnipath' scheme, the three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.

There was a comparative lull after the stormy protests which rocked several states during the past four days including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, while peaceful agitations were held in several places.

In a stern warning to those indulging in destructive protests over the scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said youths who were involved in arson and violence will not be able to join the three services as a police verification process will be carried out before enrolling anyone.

