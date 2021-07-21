50 lakh Indians died during second Covid wave due to Centre's wrong decisions: Rahul Gandhi

50L died in 2nd wave due to Centre's wrong calls: Rahul

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 22:49 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around 50 lakh Indians died during the second wave of Covid-19 infection due to "wrong decisions" of the Union government.

India has officially reported around 4.18 lakh Covid deaths in the country so far.

Read more: India's excess Covid deaths up to 49 lakh: Study

Gandhi shared on his Twitter handle a new study by the Centre for Global Development which reported excess mortality estimates from three different data sources from the start of the pandemic through June 2021. 

"The truth. GOI's wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers," he tweeted while sharing the study.

In another tweet, Gandhi talked about the central government saying no to any compensation to those who lost their lives during the farmers' protest.

"Everything is recorded in the tears of those who have lost their loved ones," he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag 'farmers protest'. 

