56.97 lakh individual household latrines built during 2020-21, 2021-22: Jal Shakti ministry

A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.
Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said 1,16,331 community sanitary complexes have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) during 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to the data by states/UTs on Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the mission.
"So far, 9,885 villages have been covered with Solid Waste Management during 2020-21 and 2021-22," Patel said in a written response.
