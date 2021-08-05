589 people detained during Cong protest against Pegasus

589 people detained during Indian Youth Congress protest against agri laws, Pegasus snooping scandal

The police said the protestors started from Jantar Mantar Road and were detained near 6, Raisina road, but were later released

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 05 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 19:56 ist
Police detains Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during Indian Youth Congress's 'Parliament Gherao' protest. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MPs Digvijaya Singh and Ramya Haridas were among 589 people who were detained on Thursday during an Indian Youth Congress protest against various issues, including the three contentious agri laws and the Pegasus snooping scandal.

Those detained also included four Congress MLAs — Ganesh Ghogra from Rajasthan, Shafi Parambil from Kerala, Vipin Wankhede from Madhya Pradesh and Devendra Yadav from Bhilai Chhattisgarh, the police said.

The IYC activists had organised a "Parliament Gherao" against inflation, unemployment, the three "black" agricultural laws and the Pegasus snooping scandal.

They accused the BJP of running away from debate and passing bills in Parliament.

The police said the protestors started from Jantar Mantar Road and were detained near 6, Raisina road, but were later released.

"They (police) told us no permission was given to the organiser to carry out any protest," IYC president Sriniwas BV said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "A total of 589 persons including 28 women, two MPs and four MLAs, were detained today during the protest carried out by the Indian Youth Congress. No permission to carry out the protest march was given to the organiser, Sriniwas BV, president IYC."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Digvijaya Singh
Ramya Haridas
Delhi
farm laws
Pegasus
Indian Youth Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 