6 dead after electric bus hits bystanders in Kanpur

6 dead after electric bus runs over bystanders in Kanpur

The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 31 2022, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 08:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least six people were killed and several others injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place.

According to reports, three of the victims have been identified and efforts were under way to establish the identities of the rest.

Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanpur East, said that the brakes of the bus stopped working on the Tat Mill incline and it went on hitting cars, motorcycles and pedestrians. He added that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital.

"A probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Priyanka Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 