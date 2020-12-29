6 UK returnees test positive for new coronavirus strain in India; 3 from Bengaluru

Six persons who recently returned from the UK have been found to carry the new Covid-19 strain first identified in the UK, which according to the WHO is 70% more transmissible.

"A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new UK variant genome. Three (positives) in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune," the Union Health Ministry said in a press statement.

All these individuals have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by the state governments.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

Between November 25 and December 23, around 33,000 persons arrived at various Indian airports. While the government is in the process of tracking down all of them, 114 have been found positive with Covid-19. Their samples are being sequenced to check if they are carrying the new variant.

The new UK variant has been reported from Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far.

"The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to the designated laboratories for genetic sequencing," the ministry said.

Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers and family contacts of those tested positive. Genome sequencing on other specimens is ongoing.

India has suspended all flights originating or transiting through the UK till December 31. Also, it has been mandatory for every UK returnees to undergo RT-PCR tests, but there is no change in the treatment protocol.