87-year-old raped in Delhi, probe under way

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Tilak Nagar, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, a written complaint of mobile phone theft from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen on Sunday, February 13, after which an FIR under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

However, the complainant on Monday reported that the senior citizen of the house, where the theft took place, was also raped. "Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant and subsequently, relevant sections of the law have been added to the FIR and an investigation has been taken up," a police statement said.

They said that the victim is being provided counselling and necessary assistance. As per the data accessed by IANS, till October 2021, crime against women in the national capital continues to show an upward trajectory, compared to 2020.

As per data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) four months ago, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all metropolitan cities in the country.

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,725 women were allegedly raped till October 31, 2021, in the city. In 2020, 1,429 women were allegedly raped in the first 10 months of the year.

