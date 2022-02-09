Two women gang-raped, paraded in streets in Pakistan

Two young women were kidnapped, gang-raped, and paraded in streets in Sindh's Naukot in Pakistan, Samaa TV reported.

A group of men assaulted the two women to "avenge humiliation" after a free-will marriage between the two members of Rajput and Tangri tribes, the report said.

At least 12 men have been arrested, including constable Gulzar Tangri. The prime suspect Ali Nawaz Tangri is still at large.

According to the family, a man belonging to the Rajput tribe took their 18-year-old daughter to Karachi to marry her on February 2.

The police have said the kidnapping was not reported and the two groups were "resolving" the matter on their own.

On February 6, the Tangri group attacked the family and barged into their house and began aerial firing. According to the family, dozens of armed men beat the family and abducted 18-year-old daughter-in-law and 14-year-old daughter, the report said.

The 18-year-old survivor has accused the police of being involved. "Ali Nawaz Tangri took us to the house where a police constable, Gulzar Tangri, was present and then the two men took us to Banni," she said.

"We were assaulted, paraded in streets and were gang-raped the whole night," she added.

On February 7, the affected family staged a sit-on at Naukot Jado Road prompting police and local administration to "recover" the two young women.

The 18-year-old has refuted the police's claim and said they were bribed by the constable Gulzar to not to mention his involvement.

Watch latest videos by DH here: