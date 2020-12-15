AAP to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
More to follow...
2020: The year of some really funny firsts
How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis
Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away
The Lead: Harikatha in English
DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained
Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details
Using breeding registries to save some rare plants
Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas